Eight Bistrot Pierre sites to close - is Liverpool one of the them?
Bistrot Pierre which serves a range of French delicacies has closed its Preston and Southport premises.
Other branches that have ceased trading are Sutton Coldfield, Newport, Birmingham, Kidderminster, Leamington Spa and Coventry.
The Liverpool site located at 14 Button Street has not been announced as part of the closures.
The owners cited tax hikes in the autumn budget for driving up hospitality costs.
Nick White, CEO of Bistrot Pierre, told the Sun he was ‘tremendously’ sad to see the closure of eight sites.
However, a new investment deal with Cherry Equity Partners has helped secure the future of the remaining 10 restaurants, saving 394 jobs.
He said: “We are delighted to have secured the future of the business and, with the backing of Cherry Equity Partners, now have a strong platform in place for future growth.”
The restaurant was originally founded by school friends Rob Beacham and Rob Whitehead in 1994 under the name Pierre Victoire.
It was later rebranded as Pierre Bistrot and celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.