An award-winning tapas restaurant is ready to launch its new Liverpool site.

In January, El Gato Negro announced it would be relocating from its Exchange Flags site to a new venue on the historic Castle Street. Taking over the former home of Viva Brazil - which has now closed - the popular tapas restaurant will officially open to the public tomorrow (Friday, February 28).

The new site promises to offer “the same experience guests have come to love” and customers can also expect new dishes exclusive to Liverpool, including Tempura Monkfish with tartare sauce and the traditional Spanish dish, huevos rotos con jamón, a unique take on 'Ham, Egg and Chips' featuring Serrano, truffle shoestring fries, and a fried egg.

El Gato Negro, Liverpool. | MHDL

Simon Shaw, chef patron and creative director at the restaurant operator MHDL, said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests to El Gato Negro’s new home on Castle Street.

“This move allows us to bring our signature tapas to one of the city’s most iconic streets while continuing to evolve and enhance the El Gato Negro experience. With new offers, a refreshed space, and the same outstanding food and service, we’re excited for this next chapter.”