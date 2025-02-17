A renowned tapas restaurant has revealed the opening date for its new Liverpool city centre site.

In January, El Gato Negro announced it would be relocating from its Exchange Flags site to Castle Street. Taking over the former home of Viva Brazil, the beloved restaurant will officially open on Friday, February 28 and offer “the same experience guests have come to love”.

Customers can also expect new dishes exclusive to Liverpool, including Tempura Monkfish with tartare sauce and the traditional Spanish dish, huevos rotos con jamón, a unique take on 'Ham, Egg and Chips' featuring Serrano, truffle shoestring fries, and a fried egg.

El Gato Negro, Liverpool. | MHDL

Simon Shaw, chef patron and creative director at the restaurant operator MHDL, said: “We can’t wait to welcome guests to El Gato Negro’s new home on Castle Street.

“This move allows us to bring our signature tapas to one of the city’s most iconic streets while continuing to evolve and enhance the El Gato Negro experience. With new offers, a refreshed space, and the same outstanding food and service, we’re excited for this next chapter.”

Bookings are now open via the restaurant’s website.