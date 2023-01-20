The funeral for murdered beautician Elle Edwards takes place next week.

Tim Edwards and Elle Edwards

The father of Elle Edwards, who was shot dead at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve, has described in heartbreaking detail the impact the loss of his ‘beautiful and caring’ daughter has had on the family.

Ms Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, was shot in the head just before midnight on December 24 when a gunman opened fire outside the entrance to The Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village.

Advertisement

She was rushed to Arrowe Park Hospital, where she was sadly pronounced dead. Police do not believe Ms Edwards was the intended target of the attack.

In an emotional interview with Sky News, Tim Edwards said the fact his daughter had so much of her life ahead of her at just 26 years old was ‘hardest part’.

"She was just getting going,” he said. “She had her focus, she had her own ambitions, and she was achieving them and everything was set in place for her and it was just taken away, and that’s sad.”

He added: "Time moves so quick. In our situation with the developments, Christmas Day didn’t mean anything, that had gone. It didn’t feel real and Christmas will never be the same. Christmas will never be a point of celebration for me, ever."

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the tearful interview he said: "There’s no winners with gun crime. If you pick up a gun, your future is over and everybody else’s future around you is over. It’s dead simple. It’s absolutely pointless and it solves nothing.”

Mr Edward’s, who is hoping a foundation set up in his daughter’s name will help reduce gun violence on Merseyside, added: "I want to see a positive that comes out of this. Elle’s name will be used for good in the future. She can’t be forgotten.”

Elle Edwards, the 26-year-old beautician who was killed in the Christmas Eve shooting.

Merseyside Police have charged Connor Chapman, 22, with the murder of Ms Edwards and he will appear for trial in Liverpool Crown Court this summer.

Advertisement

He has been remanded in custody at HM Prison Manchester ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on April 17. The murder trial date is fixed for June 7, with the case expected to last three to four weeks.

Ms Edwards’ funeral will take place in Wallasey on January 25. Hundreds of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay tribute. A private service at Landican Cemetery and Crematorium will follow.