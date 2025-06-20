The Elton John AIDS Foundation is investing over £1 million in two innovation pilots designed to improve access to a medication that prevents HIV infection - including one in Liverpool.

The pilots will focus on reaching groups that have, to date, been underserved, including women and Black African communities, with the aim of bringing the UK closer to ending new cases of HIV by 2030.

Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) is a medication which can reduce the risk of acquiring HIV from sex by around 99% when taken as prescribed. It became available in England through the PrEP Impact Trial from 2017 until 2020.

Since then, it has been available free of charge from NHS sexual health clinics, however, the Elton John AIDS Foundation says multiple barriers continue to prevent people from accessing this life-changing medication.

More than two-thirds of people seeking access to PrEP in the UK have been unable to acquire it, and half (57%) of those looking for clinic appointments have been waiting more than 12 weeks to be seen.

Over 18 months, the two PrEP innovation pilots will aim to increase awareness and uptake amongst communities at high risk of acquiring HIV through equitable, cost-effective approaches.

The first pilot will focus on North East London's local authorities, while the second pilot will run across Liverpool, Brighton and Hove, and West Sussex and focus on incorporating PrEP into existing NHS services – such as women's health hubs, antenatal appointments, cervical screenings and community organisations supporting vulnerable people.

Both pilots will be championed by local authorities and integrated into the existing NHS architecture, facilitating the development of a sustainable blueprint for PrEP services that is scalable and transferable across the UK.

Professor Matthew Ashton, Director of Public Health in Liverpool, said: "We are delighted to be partnering the Elton John AIDS Foundation, a global leader in the HIV response. This exciting and innovative PrEP service is a vital new tool in our efforts to eliminate HIV transmission in Liverpool.

“We hope that our pilot removes the barriers that prevent people from accessing the care they need and helps to ensure that this vital prevention tool is available to everyone, regardless of background or circumstance.

“This is another signal of our ambition in Liverpool to reduce inequalities, ensure equity and improve public health outcomes across the city. We will need to reflect on the successes and findings of the pilot and will produce a robust evaluation that helps to drive change across the country."