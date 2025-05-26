Leaders across Liverpool and the UK have widely condemned an incident at Liverpool FC’s victory parade where a car drove into the crowds.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade.

Merseyside Police said the suspect was white, British and from the Liverpool area and it is understood Counter Terrorism Policing North West are supporting the force.

The Prime Minister described “appalling” scenes as witnesses described a people carrier ploughing into crowds of people who had been celebrating in the city centre.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with a road traffic collision on Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool after a car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade. A man has been detained: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Liverpool Football Club said it was in contact with the force and would “continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

Footage of the incident which was circulating online on Monday appeared to show the vehicle speed up as it veered into pedestrians on both sides of the street.

Officers surrounded the car very soon after, as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

Emergency services were quickly at the scene and several casualties were seen being taken away by ambulances.

A large police cordon was put in place on Water Street and emergency vehicles could be seen lining the road.

A conscious man on a stretcher was seen being put into an ambulance and the paramedic told police he believed the Liverpool Royal Hospital may be overwhelmed.

Police lined the junction of Castle Street and Water Street and firefighters were also at the scene.

A large blue tent was erected in Water Street, with two fire engines parked in front. An ambulance incident unit was parked nearby before driving away.

A police van and car blocked Water Street, and other police vehicles were parked along The Strand.

Emergency vehicles including ambulances were allowed out of the cordon.

Here’s how some leaders have responded to the incident.

Justin Madders, the Labour MP for nearby Ellesmere Port and Bromborough, said: “This is appalling – a victory parade turned into such awful scenes – I hope everyone who needs it gets swift treatment and the police and emergency services are able to get on with their jobs.”

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said: “The pictures emerging from Liverpool are deeply worrying. My thoughts are with all those affected, and the emergency services as they respond to what appears a horrific incident.”

A spokesman for the Premier League said: “Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.“We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident.”

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram | Emily Bonner

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said in a statement: “Our hearts go out to all of those affected, especially those who have been injured. Thank you, as ever, to the first responders for their professionalism and swift action.“This is a difficult day for our city region, but we stand together.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he was “horrified to see the scenes in Liverpool” after what he called a “disturbing attack”.“My thoughts are with all of those affected and injured by this disturbing attack,” he added.Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said he was “shocked” by the scenes.“I want to thank the emergency services who have responded so quickly,” he said.“My thoughts are with all those who have been injured or affected.”

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell said footage of the incident was “appalling” and urged people not to speculate.She said: “The footage from tonight’s parade is shocking and appalling. My thoughts are with all those affected.“A 53-year-old white British male from the Liverpool area has now been arrested.My thanks go to Merseyside Police and our emergency service partners who have responded so swiftly.“Updates will be provided as soon as possible. In the meantime, I’d urge people to please not speculate any further.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the scenes in Liverpool as “truly shocking”.She said: “Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response to the truly shocking and horrendous scenes in Liverpool this evening.“Thinking of all those affected at this very difficult time. The police are investigating and I’m being kept updated on developments.”

Kim Johnson is the Labour MP for Liverpool, Riverside, and has been an MP since December 2019. She was Liverpool’s first ever black MP. | Parliament

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, whose seat includes the city centre, said: “I sincerely hope all those involved are safe and get home to their loved ones soon.”

Irish deputy premier and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the people of Liverpool this evening.“This was supposed to be a night of celebration for this city and Liverpool fans.“Instead we are witnessing some devastating scenes unfold.“My officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade are keeping me up to date with developments.”

In a post on social media, Everton football club said: “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city.”

A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said: “We are currently liaising with Merseyside Police regarding an incident on Water Street in the city centre.”