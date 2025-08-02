Merseyside Police appealing for information after Wirral pub car park incident

Police were called to Oxton Bar and Kitchen on Claughton Firs following reports of an ongoing disturbance involving two men. | Google

Merseyside Police are appealing for people to come forward following an incident in a Wirral pub car park.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before 11.20pm officers were called to Oxton Bar and Kitchen on Claughton Firs in Oxton following reports of an ongoing disturbance involving two men.

The men had reportedly got into a car and attempted to leave the car park causing significant damage to the car park gate. One of the men then became involved in an altercation with another group of males.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to Oxton Bar and Kitchen on Claughton Firs following reports of an ongoing disturbance involving two men. | Google

The car, a Mercedes, was then driven off with one of the men onboard, during which time it was believed to have been in collision. No one has come forward to say they were injured in the incident.

The car was later located and two men arrested.

A 21-year-old man from Wirral has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, five counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink, failing to stop after a road accident and affray.

The second man, a 26-year-old from Wirral has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, driving while unfit through drink, failing to stop after a road accident, criminal damage and affray.

Both are in custody while enquiries continue.

An investigation is currently underway and CCTV and witness enquiries are in the process of being carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Sarah Wilkinson said: “We know the Oxton Bar and Kitchen would have been busy last night and believe a number of people would have witnessed or been involved in this incident.

“At this stage no-one has come forward to police to report they were injured. Enquiries are also being carried out with hospitals in the local area but as yet we have not identified anyone who may have been involved.

“I would ask anyone who was at the bar last night and was either directly involved or witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via the force’s website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000635158.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously In an emergency always call 999.