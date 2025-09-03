Proposals to build 100 new homes across two sites in Liverpool are being recommended to be thrown out by the city’s planning committee.

When local authority members meet at the Town Hall next week, separate schemes near the city centre and Croxteth that could deliver dozens of new properties will be considered.

However, in a rare move, the committee has been asked by officers to consider knocking back both projects. Great Mersey Development Limited has sought permission to build a two blocks of three and an additional five storey construction to include 56 apartments on land between Lancaster Street And Great Mersey Street.

Land near Parkview Road in Croxteth has been earmarked by applicant Paul Courtney to develop 14 three-bed houses and two three storey blocks containing 37 apartments. Both projects would include car parking.

In the case of the Great Mersey Development scheme, no affordable housing would be included within the plans, which officers said would fail to contribute to the city’s housing need. Additionally, concerns were raised about a potential reduction in open space and trees.

Merseyside Police also submitted their issues with the development. Officials wrote how in the current state, it would “likely contribute to crime and anti-social behaviour in the area but the Design out Crime Unit is happy to work with the developer, architect and Liverpool City Planning to ensure that this proposal is a safe and secure development that will benefit the existing community and future residents.”

“The streets of Lancaster Street and Great Mersey Street have often been a ‘gateway for crime’ and although the area has not predominately been a ‘hotspot’ for offences in Kirkdale, it is often used as a means of escape for offenders on foot or pedal cycle/ebike/off-road bike. This makes the space difficult to police.”

Despite being endorsed by ward member Cllr Anthony Lavelle, proposals at Parkview Road also face rejection. The site comprises in part a previously developed plot, and in part an area of grassed amenity space which adjoins a wider expanse of public open space with playing pitches at Parkview Recreation Ground, to the west.

Cllr Lavelle commented in support of the scheme stating that he welcomes the application and that demand for property in the city is at a “record high.” However, a loss of open space has led to officers recommending it be turned down.

A planning report said the playing fields hold both a “recreational function and visual amenity value and is not considered surplus to requirements.” It added: “The lost open space would not be replaced by equivalent or better provision in terms of quantity and quality and as such, the proposal fails to comply.”

Committee members will make a final decision on the proposals at Liverpool Town Hall on Tuesday September 9.