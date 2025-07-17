Breaking

Manhunt underway to find escaped criminal from Maghull

By Emma Downey

Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:23 BST
Police are appealing for information to find an escaped criminal.

Jack Downey, 28, from the Maghull area, escaped from custody in Netherton on Tuesday.

At 5.50pm, Downey, who was being transported from Copy Lane custody suite by a prisoner transport contractor made off.

He had been wanted on a prison recall after being released from prison. He was convicted of aggravated vehicle taking and had breached the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a yellow jacket, light-coloured hoodie, dark trousers and Nike Air Max ‘110’ trainers.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “As part of ongoing enquiries, a 45-year-old woman from Maghull has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

“A 23-year-old man from Netherton has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been taken into custody for questioning.”

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Suffield added: “We understand the concern that this incident will cause, so it is vital that Downey's face is out there and he is brought back into custody as soon as possible.

“If you have heard from him or know where he is, do the right thing and come forward.

“Assisting Downey in any way will bring police to your door, so it is not an association worth keeping.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to find him and return him to custody. If you live in the Copy Lane area of Netherton and saw Downey making off, please let us know.

“We are already checking local residents and businesses for CCTV and other footage but please come forward if we have not already spoken to you.”

Call 999 if you see him or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000583219.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

