Liverpool is hosting the song contest at the M&S Bank Arena on behalf of last year’s winner, Ukraine.

The Eurovision Song Contest has announced the hosts for this year’s event including Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon.

The trio will present the two semi-finals on May, 9 and 11, with Graham Norton joining them for the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13.

Norton will share commentating duties with actress and comedian Mel Giedroyc, who’s previously been involved with the Eurovision Song Contest’s semi-final coverage.

Rylan Clark and Scott Mills will be commentating during both semi-final events of the competition, however, this year will mark the first time the semi’s will air on BBC One.

Julia Sanina, frontwoman of Ukrainian alternative band The HARDKISS said: “I’m so excited to showcase Ukrainian culture and creativity, and to help put on a show to make my country proud. I can’t wait to get to Liverpool and meet the fans and the rest of the Eurovision family.”

Ukrainian broadcaster Timur Miroshnychenko, will also be involved in the live shows, as well as hosting the opening ceremony, which will be streamed online.

Additional information about tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest and how fans will be able to buy them for nine shows (including rehearsals) is expected in the coming weeks.