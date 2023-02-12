Liverpool is set to host the huge Eurovision Song Contest this year, in place of last year’s winner, Ukraine.
Two semi-finals will be held in the city on May 9 and May 11. Which countries will compete in which semi-final were decided at the allocation draw at St George’s Hall, on January 31 and more information can be found here.
LiverpoolWorld will be keeping you updated with everything Eurovision, including all of the acts performing in May.
Countries prequalified for the grand final
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Ukraine
All of the countries which will compete in the semi-finals
- Albania
- Armenia
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Cypus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- Georgia
- Greece
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Moldova
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Slovenia
- Sweden
- Switzerland
Acts we know so far
Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi
Armenia: Brunette
Austria: Teya & Salena
Belgium: Gustaph
Croatia: Let 3
Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou
Czech Republic: Vesna
Estonia: Alika
France: La Zarra
Georgia: Iru Khechanovi
Greece: Victor Vernicos
Ireland: Wild Youth
Israel: Noa Kirel
Latvia: Sudden Lights
Malta: The Busker
Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper
Norway: Alessandra
Romania: Theodor Andrei
Slovenia: Joker Out
Spain: Blanca Paloma
Ukraine: TVORCHI
