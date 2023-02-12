Register
Eurovision 2023: All participating countries and artists for this year’s song contest - Theodor Andrei for Romania

The countdown to Eurovision has begun.

By Emma Dukes
2 minutes ago

Liverpool is set to host the huge Eurovision Song Contest this year, in place of last year’s winner, Ukraine.

Two semi-finals will be held in the city on May 9 and May 11. Which countries will compete in which semi-final were decided at the allocation draw at St George’s Hall, on January 31 and more information can be found here.

LiverpoolWorld will be keeping you updated with everything Eurovision, including all of the acts performing in May.

Countries prequalified for the grand final

  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • United Kingdom
  • Ukraine

All of the countries which will compete in the semi-finals

  • Albania
  • Armenia
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Azerbaijan
  • Belgium
  • Croatia
  • Cypus
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • Georgia
  • Greece
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Israel
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Malta
  • Moldova
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • San Marino
  • Serbia
  • Slovenia
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland

Acts we know so far

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi

Armenia: Brunette

Austria: Teya & Salena

Belgium: Gustaph

Croatia: Let 3

Gustaph won Eurosong 2023 and was chosen to represent Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest. Image: Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga Mag/Getty

Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou

Czech Republic: Vesna

Estonia: Alika

France: La Zarra

Georgia: Iru Khechanovi

Greece: Victor Vernicos

Ireland: Wild Youth

Israel: Noa Kirel

Latvia: Sudden Lights

Malta: The Busker

Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper

Norway: Alessandra

Romania: Theodor Andrei

Slovenia: Joker Out

Spain: Blanca Paloma

Ukraine: TVORCHI

