The countdown to Eurovision has begun.

Liverpool is set to host the huge Eurovision Song Contest this year, in place of last year’s winner, Ukraine.

Two semi-finals will be held in the city on May 9 and May 11. Which countries will compete in which semi-final were decided at the allocation draw at St George’s Hall, on January 31 and more information can be found here.

LiverpoolWorld will be keeping you updated with everything Eurovision, including all of the acts performing in May.

Countries prequalified for the grand final

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Ukraine

All of the countries which will compete in the semi-finals

Albania

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belgium

Croatia

Cypus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Georgia

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

Moldova

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

San Marino

Serbia

Slovenia

Sweden

Switzerland

Acts we know so far

Albania: Albina & Familja Kelmendi

Armenia: Brunette

Austria: Teya & Salena

Belgium: Gustaph

Croatia: Let 3

Gustaph won Eurosong 2023 and was chosen to represent Belgium in the Eurovision Song Contest. Image: Laurie Dieffembacq/Belga Mag/Getty

Cyprus: Andrew Lambrou

Czech Republic: Vesna

Estonia: Alika

France: La Zarra

Georgia: Iru Khechanovi

Greece: Victor Vernicos

Ireland: Wild Youth

Israel: Noa Kirel

Latvia: Sudden Lights

Malta: The Busker

Netherlands: Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper

Norway: Alessandra

Romania: Theodor Andrei

Slovenia: Joker Out

Spain: Blanca Paloma

Ukraine: TVORCHI

