There’s only one day left to apply for the roles.

Culture Liverpool and Liverpool City Council are hiring for a number of roles, to support the city’s hosting of Eurovision in 2023. All temporary contracts, ending after the song contest’s grand final, the positions range from assistant producer to heading the marketing team.

The exciting vacancies close tomorrow (Monday December 12) so if you’re a Eurovision fan looking a new role, now is the time to apply!

Advertisement

Roles available

Community Arts Funding Officer

Hourly rate to be negotiated dependent on experience (Freelance People Pool Opportunity) Part time – Contract end date 27 May 2023

To work with the Culture Liverpool, Liverpool City Council, Eurovision team around development of funding applications to support the Eurovision Creative Communities programme and legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

View the job description here.

Creative Communities & Education Engagement Officer

Hourly rate to be negotiated dependent on experience (Freelance People Pool Opportunity) 5 days per week – Contract end date 27 May 2023

Working with the Culture Liverpool, Liverpool City Council Eurovision Team to facilitate and project manage a series of creative community and education engagement projects to deliver an innovative, imaginative, and inclusive programme of arts and cultural activity across the City Region to celebrate Eurovision.

Advertisement

View the job description here.

Project Support Assistant

Advertisement

Hourly rate to be negotiated dependent on experience (Freelance People Pool Opportunity) 5 days per week – Contract end date 27 May 2023

The Project Support Assistant is responsible for providing a high-quality project support service and administration activities to support the delivery of Eurovision 2023 in the host city of Liverpool.

Advertisement

They are responsible for supporting the Head of Governance and Finance and wider Host City Project Management team with administrative and project delivery duties, including minute taking, action logging and tracking, responding to general email enquiries and helping to keep the team on track and focussed on the delivery of the project in line with agreed KPIs, governance plans and within the defined time and quality boundaries.

View the job description here.

Assistant Producer

Hourly rate to be negotiated dependent on experience (Freelance People Pool Opportunity) 5 days per week – Contract end date 27 May 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Assistant Producer will support the Producers to manage and deliver projects and happenings for Culture Liverpool as part of Liverpool being host city for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest. The Assistant Producer may also be asked to deputise for the Producers at project meetings, rehearsals or for other elements of the Eurovision Festival. The Assistant Producer will support the whole creative team where needed and will take responsibility for specific areas of project development and delivery.

View the job description here.

Commercial Account Manager

Hourly rate to be negotiated dependent on experience (Freelance People Pool Opportunity) 5 days per week – Contract end date 27 May 2023

Advertisement

To secure and account manage Culture Liverpool’s commercial brand partnerships, brand activations and pouring rights partnerships in the lead up to and during Eurovision 2023 to support programme delivery and meet organisational objectives. To support and assist with other related commercial work across the team.

View the job description here.

Advertisement

Marketing Manager

Hourly rate to be negotiated dependent on experience (Freelance People Pool Opportunity) Part Time – Contract end date 27 May 2023

Advertisement

To effectively implement Eurovision marcomms plan and ensure all teams and partners are provided with high-quality marcomms support.

View the job description here.

How to apply