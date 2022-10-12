Eurovision 2023: Liverpool hotel owner praised for not hiking prices and sticking to £100 a night
A young hotel owner is sticking to reasonable prices for Eurovision weekend, despite others charging thousands.
Bethan Wilkinson, 23, is the Director of Poppy and Co Property Limited in Liverpool.
Her recently renovated Anfield pad can sleep up to eight people and is within walking distance of many of the amenities of the city.
Many AirBnB owners have been slammed by Eurovision fans looking for reasonable hotel stays - with prices reaching four figures a night for one bedroom flats on the night in May 2023.
Most Popular
However, Bethan decided to stick to her usual pricing policy at £100 a night and her house was snapped up for the entire week within an hour of listing.
Advertisement
She has now been praised for her actions as many struggle to find rooms.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Bethan said: “I currently own one Airbnb, and I probably am one of the few people who hasn’t had an overly priced booking.
“My AirBnB was online for seven hours before it was booked up for the whole week of Eurovision for £700.
Bethan told the Yorkshire Post she couldn’t wait for the huge event to come to Liverpool.
She added: “I moved here myself as student and have never left!
Advertisement
“The city really is one of a kind and I know everyone who visits will have the same view.
“Of course the £30 million being added into the economy will be beneficial to the local council.
“Especially as we have multiple regeneration zones underway to help the city grow as attraction increases around the world, with visitors travelling for Liverpool Football Club and its history of Music Culture.
“I think the coverage of Liverpool and Eurovision has been incredible positive so far, and I’ve heard that hotels in Manchester and Chester are now also fully booked!”
Many owners are using the site to attempt to receive thousands of pounds for small properties on the weekend of Eurovision.
A spokesperson for AirBnB told the Yorkshire Post many of the high listings had not been booked and were not representative of accurate prices.
Advertisement
“The average price per night of booked accommodation on Airbnb during Eurovision is around £230 and helps local families boost their earnings and benefit from visitors to Liverpool”, they continued.
AirBnB said there are affordable options just outside Liverpool - prospective guests can use the ‘map view’ feature to explore the area surrounding Liverpool or set a price filter depending on their budget.