A licensing application reveals what the fan zone may be like.

The Eurovision Song Contest fan zone will be located at Liverpool’s Pier Head, this May. The official Eurovision village will be also be based at Pier Head, a short walk from the M&S Bank Arena, which will be hosting the iconic song contest.

After the city won the honour to host the European music event in October, it was confirmed a month later that the waterfront would be home to a fan zone throughout May. Now, a licensing application made to Liverpool Council has revealed how the area would operate.

A plan has been lodged for a time-limited application between May 1-20 for 24,999 people. On five occasions in this period, the licensing application seeks permission to stage plays, films, live and recorded music, and dance from 9am to 2am. All other days the licence would operate from 11am to 11pm Monday to Sunday.

Under the terms of the licence, alcohol would be available for sale on and off the premises from 9am to 2am on five occasions. On all other dates, sales would take place from 11am to 11pm. It would allow late night refreshment would be available indoors and outdoors from 11am to 2am on the same five occasions.

The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on May 13 at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, as the city hosts the song contest in honour of last year’s winners, Ukraine. Two semi-finals will also take place on May 9 and May 11.

A whole host of Eurovision cultural events are currently being planned for the occasion, including EuroClub at Camp and Furnace and a Ukrainian activity program.

