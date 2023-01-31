Eurovision 2023: Liverpool reacts as official handover takes place in city

The slogan for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, to be held in Liverpool, will be ‘United By Music’.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool will have the slogan “United by Music”, with its artwork showing hearts beating together.

The United Kingdom is hosting Eurovision in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, and the artwork was inspired by colours in both flags.

The phraseology and imagery is a fitting reminder that 2022 winners Ukraine are unable to hold the event due the war with Russia following Vladimir Putin’s ordered invasion.

The slogan also demonstrates the unique partnership between the country and Liverpool - the 2023 hosts are twinned with the Ukrainian city of Odessa.

It also reflects the very origins of the Contest, developed to bring Europe closer together through a shared TV experience across different countries.

With over 160 million viewers watching last year, it's a huge global event and one which the people of the city are more than just a little bit excited for.

What the locals say

Cath tells us how excited she is for Eurovision

Cath said: “I think it’ll bring a lot of people to Liverpool and they’ll see how great it is.”

Chris tells us how excited he is for Eurovision

Chris said: “I think it’ll bring so much more to the city.”

Kieran tells us how excited he is for Eurovision

Kieran said: “It’s good for the reputation of the city because people will see it’s got so much going for it.”

Eurovision boost to economy

Eurovision is expected to bring around £25 million for Liverpool City Region's economy during May. Hosting the event will also increase tourism to the city by up to 5% a year – which equates to over £250 million in extra revenue by 2026.

Chosen for its warmth, vibrancy and rich musical heritage, the city of Liverpool was selected to be the host city for the 67th Contest by the BBC and event organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, in October 2022.