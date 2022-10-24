Sonia represented the UK at the song contest in 1993 and will be part of the celebrations next year.

Liverpool has begun planning for Eurovision 2023, with the international song contest to be hosted at the M&S Bank Arena.

The final will take place on May 13 and Liverpool will be running a cultural programme in the lead up to the event, in collaboration with Ukrainian artists.

Liverpool named as Eurovision 2023 Host City. Image: M&S Bank Arena via Facebook

Working with its sister city Odesa, Liverpool will celebrate Ukrainian culture and creativity.

Liverpool’s Eurovision team are planning a host of events, including working with Ukrainian street artists and fashion designers, creating a Liverpool/Ukraine community education programme and developing plans to host a special culture trail featuring Eurovision and scouse legend Sonia.

Sonia Evans. Image: Andrew Hurley, via Wikimedia Commons

Advertisement

The trail will involve 20 cut outs of Sonia, the UK’s entry for Eurovision 1993 contest, dotted around the city.

The singer, who came second in 1993, said, ‘scousers know how to party.’

Why is the UK hosting Eurovision?

The UK was chosen to host Eurovision instead of last year’s winners, Ukraine, due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Kalush Orchestra with their trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning on behalf of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Sam Ryder came second for the UK in 2021, with his smash-hit, Spaceman.

Advertisement

Expressions of interest to host the 2023 event were made by 20 cities across the UK and seven cities made the shortlist.

Sheffield, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle were knocked out of the contest at the end of September, leaving Liverpool and Glasgow as the final two.

Which Liverpool venue will host?

Eurovision will be hosted at the M&S Bank Arena, in the heart of Liverpool and the grand final will take place on Saturday May 13, 2023.

With a capacity of 11,000, the arena has played host to large international acts and continues to do so, with Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle and George Ezra shows coming up later in the year.

It is also located right next to some of Liverpool’s fabulous art galleries and museums, and a short walk from Liverpool ONE.

Advertisement

How do I get tickets for Eurovision 2023?

The official Eurovision website states: “Ticket prices, availability, and even the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed Host City and venue for the shows.

“Even at that stage, the available number of tickets will take a little longer to decide while the BBC evaluates how much space is needed for the production inside the venue. Because the Eurovision Song Contest is a live TV production some sections of the seating may need to be altered to make way for cameras, technical equipment and the stage. This is entirely dependent on the chosen venue.”

So, although the Host City has been announced, there’s still some loose ends to tie up.