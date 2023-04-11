Applications are open now!

Liverpool-based chef staffing agency, 5 Star Chefs, has secured a prestigious contract to work with the BBC on Eurovision in Liverpool this May - and they’re looking for new team members.

The agency will provide culinary experts for the production team and will also create jobs for local people, giving them a chance to show off their skills in the kitchen.

Based in West Derby, 5 Star Chefs has also seen its staff work on Netflix production sets, as well as working on other mainstream televison and sports shows.

What has been said: “We are excited to recruit chefs and kitchen staff from Liverpool to be a part of this event. It is important to us that we use our expertise to support and showcase the local talent that Liverpool has to offer,” said Colin Donnelly, owner of 5 Star Chefs.