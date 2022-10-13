Eurovision 2023: Majority of Liverpool hotels not advertising rooms yet

Liverpool Hospitality have spoken out about the hotel sector being ‘tarnished.’

A non-profit organisation which represents hotels in the Liverpool City Region has suggested many more hotel rooms will be available for Eurovision, next year.

Hotels across the region have received mass criticism after increasing prices by thousands of pounds on May 13 and 14, after Liverpool was named as host city for Eurovision 2023.

In a statement, Steve Rotheram said: “I don’t want anybody to be prevented from visiting our great city region because it’s been made financially restrictive.”

He referred to going to the Eurovision final as a ‘once in a life time opportunity’ and said it’s a chance for Liverpool to show what a ‘great city’ it is.

Liverpool Hospitality, however, has expressed that ‘the vast majority’ of its members are not increasing prices and cancelling bookings.

In a statement on Twitter, the organisation said: “Throughout the competitive bidding process we have worked very closely and cooperatively with the team leading the bid, to ensure that the organisers had the rooms and rates that they needed. All our members have participated fully, recongising the ethos and principles behind Liverpool’s bid.

“Due to the fact that we have been ynabke to finalise all the delegate contacts until the decision of host city was announced on Friday, the vast majority of our hotels have rightly taken the decision to remain off sale for this period. We are working to get these finalised to ensure we support the competitors attending which was integral to the city’s host bid.

“Once these are finalised in the next few weeks, the majority of our hotels will be releasing rooms for sale onto the open market for spectators.”

They added: “We are therefore disappointed that the entire hotel sector is being tarnished with being out to profiteer from the event when the opposite is the case.