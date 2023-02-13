There a wide range of roles available.

A Pop-Up Shop in Bootle is set to help people find a job for Eurovision.

[email protected] and Job Centre Plus are inviting people to the pop-up at Bootle Strand to find out about job and volunteering opportunities during the Eurovision Song Contest and Festival.

Open Wednesdays and Thursday between 10am and 2pm until mid-April, the Eurovision Pop-Up Shop is the place to find out about the wide range of opportunities at the May events.

According to Sefton Council, roles are available including baristas, security, catering and bar staff, hospitality and cleaners are available There are paid roles as well as opportunities to volunteer.

Cllr Marion Atkinson, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Skills and Regeneration said: “Although sadly, it is not possible for the Eurovision Song Contest and Festival to take place in Ukraine as it should, holding it here is creating a whole host of opportunities for local people, including those Ukrainian people who are currently staying in Sefton.

“So, if you’ve been thinking about getting involved in the Eurovision Song Contest but have been having trouble making your mind up, visit our Pop-Up shop at Bootle Strand on a Wednesday or Thursday.

“They won’t offer you a glass of Bucks Fizz, but they will help you find a Eurovision role that might be suitable for you.”