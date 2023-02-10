The art display will honour the Ukrainian and Eastern European tradition of egg painting.

Culture Liverpool and Liverpool ONE have joined forces to provide a unique opportunity to commission seven visual artists to work with schools and the Ukrainian community across the Liverpool City Region to design and decorate a largescale painted egg in a public art trail.

As Eurovision 2023 host city, Liverpool will be delivering a cultural festival in the lead up to the main event in May, honouring Ukraine and this year’s theme ‘United by Music’.

Honouring the Ukrainian and Eastern European tradition of egg painting, the art commission hopes to provide insight to Ukrainian culture. Called pysanka, these painted eggs are a central part of Ukrainian culture around Easter and commissioned artists will design multicultural eggs as symbols of new life, new beginnings, fresh starts etc rather focusing on religious traditions such as Easter.

There will be seven large-scale eggs in total, one for each Liverpool City Region local authority and one for the Ukrainian Community in Liverpool.

Each local authority will choose schools to be involved and will work with commissioned artists to design the decoration for a giant egg to be displayed within Liverpool ONE during the Easter Holidays and in the run-up to Eurovision.

How to apply

Culture Liverpool said: “Provide CV, examples of previous work and one page cover letter outlining experience, your ideas, how you would manage the project, workshops and if you have a chosen Liverpool City Region local authority area you would like to work with and why.”

They are looking for someone who can demonstrate the following:

Have a proven track record of high-quality co-creation with schools and/or communities

Can work to the brief provided by Culture Liverpool and within the timescales

Have a history of delivering work to a tight deadline

Have a proven track record of developing and delivering high quality work suitable for the public realm

Have own Public Liability Insurance of at least £5,000,000

The deadline is Sunday 12 February 2023 at 5pm and all applications must be sent to [email protected]

