Eurovision 2023 semi-final 2: Running order, start time and and build up

Sixteen countries compete for the ten remaining places in the Grand Final.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 11th May 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:11 BST

The second semi-final of Eurovision 2023 takes place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday night with ten places up for grabs in the song contest’s Grand Final this weekend.

Favourites Sweden went through in a dramatic opening semi-final on Tuesday night as Loreen and her song Tattoo captured the imagination of the voting public.

Tonight, 16 countries - Denmark, Armenia, Romania, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Iceland, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, San Marino, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia - will take to the stage to try and win a place in Saturday’s final, but six will miss out.

The semi-final is due to begin around 8pm and will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina. You can follow all the day’s build up and live action here with us.

Eurovision 2023 semi-final two - live

16:27 BST

Sam rides into town

Sam Ryder, who finished second behind Ukraine in 2022 with his song Space Man, gest the crowd at the Albert Dock in the mood ahead of the second Eurovision semi final.

Sam Ryder at the Albert Dock. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesSam Ryder at the Albert Dock. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Sam Ryder at the Albert Dock. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
16:00 BST

Party in John Lewis

Sophie Ellis Bextor brought her Kitchen Disco to Liverpool‘s John Lewis department store for a special Eurovision celebration this afternoon.

The singer and BBC Radio 2 DJ played a series of party anthems and Eurovision entries and also gave a performance of Groove Jet.

She can be seen here dancing along to Finland‘s entry - Cha Cha Cha by Käärijä - with staff and fans in the kitchen and homeware department of the store.

14:26 BST

Running order

Denmark’s TikTok star Reiley will open the show tonight. Australian rockers Voyager close the show. The full running order is below.

Denmark representative Reiley has nearly 11 million followers on TikTok. Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty ImagesDenmark representative Reiley has nearly 11 million followers on TikTok. Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Denmark representative Reiley has nearly 11 million followers on TikTok. Image: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
  1. 🇩🇰 Denmark
  2. 🇦🇲 Armenia
  3. 🇷🇴 Romania
  4. 🇪🇪 Estonia
  5. 🇧🇪 Belgium
  6. 🇨🇾 Cyprus
  7. 🇮🇸 Iceland
  8. 🇬🇷 Greece
  9. 🇵🇱 Poland
  10. 🇸🇮 Slovenia
  11. 🇬🇪 Georgia
  12. 🇸🇲 San Marino
  13. 🇦🇹 Austria
  14. 🇦🇱 Albania
  15. 🇱🇹 Lithuania
  16. 🇦🇺 Australia

13:16 BSTUpdated 13:26 BST

Semi-final One result

Sweden’s Loreen provided the standout performance in the first Eurovision semi-final at the M&S Arena on Tuesday night and safely booked a place in the Grand Final.

There was heartache for Ireland’s Wild Youth, however, who were among the five acts eliminated from the 15-strong field by the voting public.

The 10 countries who made it through to the grand final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

They join Ukraine, who qualify as last year’s winners, plus France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK who go through as key contributors to funding Eurovision.

Netherlands, Malta, Latvia and Azerbaijan joined Ireland in going out of the competition.

Singer Loreen representing Sweden performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesSinger Loreen representing Sweden performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Singer Loreen representing Sweden performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
