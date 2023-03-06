Eurovision 2023 tickets and hotel rooms go on sale on Tuesday

Rooms will become available on Tuesday March 7.

As Liverpool is set to become the first UK city in 25 years to host the world’s most iconic song contest, Eurovision, people around the world be preparing to book tickets to the shows and accommodation when they go on sale on Tuesday.

Tickets to the song contest will be available from midday on March 7, and rooms at INNSiDE, one of Eurovision’s official hotel partners, will become available at the same time.

As well as a place to stay, the hotel will have a range of Eurovision themed events and activities taking place, such as a live DJ between Tuesday 9 May to Saturday May 13, playing the best of Eurovision power anthems.

You’ll hear all the classics from past winners and runners up such as Abba, Conchita Wurst, Loreen, Sam Ryder, Manëskin and the 2022 winner, Kalush, to name a few.

The reception will see a wall transformed and adorned with beautiful blue and yellow flowers; a proud nod to Ukraine, last year’s Eurovision winning nation.

From Monday May 1 to Saturday May 13, all guests dining or drinking within the Sky Bar or restaurant will be able to choose from a specially curated Eurovision cocktail menu, on top of the classic offering, and for groups of 20+ people dining at the restaurant the week of Eurovision, you’ll receive a complimentary arrival drink with dining packages.