Rylan Clark and AJ Odudu were in Liverpool last night, to host the Eurovision 2023 handover.

The BBC have revealed that the United Kingdom’s 2023 entry for the Eurovision Song Contest is expected to be revealed in March.

Yesterday, the brand new logo and slogan were announced, the Eurovision keys were handed over by Turin and Liverpool officially began its tenure as the host of the 2023 Song Contest, on behalf of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A grand ceremony at St George’s Hall - presented by Rylan Clark and AJ Odudu and broadcast on the BBC - also saw the draw for which countries would compete in which semi-final for the song contest.

AJ Odudu and Rylan Clark make the semi-final draw at St George’s Hall. Image: BBC

Several countries have already announced their entries and seven more will reveal their acts on Feburary 11.

But, when are tickets available?

Although an exact date has not been announced, the BBC have said tickets are expected to be released ‘late February’ - so it’s time to start preparing.

The international music show will take place at the 11,000-capacity M&S Arena on Liverpool’s waterfront in Spring, with live semi-finals on May 9 and May 11 before the grand final on May 13. Tickets will be available for nine events altogether.

Advertisement