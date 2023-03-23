The ‘Because of You’ singer visited the Soundhouse Studio to perform a live radio broadcast direct to Belgium.

Did you know that as well as being home to a beautiful coastline and beaches, Sefton also houses a successful recording studio? Well, Belgium’s 2023 Eurovision entry, Gustaph, did.

The ‘Because of You’ singer touched down in Merseyside ahead of the Song Contest in Liverpool to visit Litherland’s Soundhouse Studio to record, and perform a live radio broadcast direct to Belgium.

He’ll be back on May 11 to perform fifth in Eurovision’s second semi-final at the M&S Arena after the full running order for the Song Contest was revealed on Wednesday night .

What’s been said: “I am delighted that he and his team have chosen Soundhouse Studio, which our InvestSefton team has been working with, to make these recordings,” said Cllr Marion Atkinson. “I look forward to hearing the results and hope that the Belgium team enjoyed their visit to Litherland’s hidden gem Soundhouse and have a great Eurovision Festival in May.”

About the studio: Soundhouse calls itself ‘one of the best examples of an analogue and digital hybrid facility’ with equipment similar to that seen in major studios such as Abbey Road.

Other artists to record: In the past few months, the studio has hosted Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark’s Andy McClusky making a documentary for a Canadian production house and a team from Mexico making a documentary about 1980s chart-toppers Black.

Did you know: Edge Hill University student, Grace, 22, also recorded her singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at the studios, with all the proceeds going to support Ukraine, who should be hosting this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Gustaph visited Sefton’s Soundhouse Studio.

