Woman jailed in encrochat investigation, Merseyside Fire and Rescue receive more calls due to weather, Eurovision bid given green light.

Liverpool’s Eurovision host city bid has been given the green light in a special council Cabinet meeting this week.

This means the city will officially submit its final bid document to the organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Liverpool is among seven locations shortlisted to host the competition, including Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham.

Liverpool and the remaining cities will enter a second and final stage in the bidding, where they will be asked to develop their bids in more detail.

Liverpool and the remaining cities will enter a second and final stage in the bidding, where they will be asked to develop their bids in more detail.

The selection of the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be decided by the BBC in conjunction with the EBU, and the successful city will be announced in the Autumn.

Speaking about the bid, Assistant Mayor and Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle , said “Making a major event like this possible in such a short time frame is complicated and is going to need some careful and creative planning, but we think Liverpool would be the perfect stage to celebrate this unique Eurovision .”

🚨 A Liverpool business woman has been sentenced for drugs conspiracy and laundering the proceeds of the criminal enterprise. Faye Dunn, otherwise known as Faye Canty, 38, of Walpole Avenue in Whiston, was sentenced to three years and nine months at Liverpool Crown Court.