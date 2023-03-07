Eurovision fans furious as resellers list Grand Final tickets for £11,000

While some fans were still queuing for tickets on Ticketmaster, they were already being relisted for thousands of pounds on other sites.

Eurovision fans have been left furious after extortionately priced tickets appeared on reselling sites, whilst thousands of fans were still waiting in the Ticketmaster queue.

Tickets were released on Ticketmaster at 12:00pm on Tuesday and people across the world faced huge queues. Fans needed to be registed before making a purchase, and could only buy tickets for one show at a time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were nine ticketed shows, including six previews, the semi-finals and The Grand Final at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday May 13, available to purchase.

Many fans found themselves ‘kicked out’ of the Ticketmaster site due to demand, and faced error messages, resulting in them not being able to buy tickets.

Despite the disappointment many fans are facing, there is also widespread anger as resellers have been seen attempting to flog tickets for thousands of pounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A frustated Eurovision fan shared a screenshot of Eurovision tickets on Viagogo being sold for a whopping £11,800, despite Ticketmaster stating tickets can only be resold at face value. Tickets were originally sold for £30 to £290 for a semi-final show, and for the grand final, from £80 to £380.

Facebook user shares screenshot of Eurovision tickets on Viagogo site.

An angry fan told LiverpoolWorld: “Look at the sites already reselling. That’s the story. While the rest of us are on our one account on our lunch break, they are already reselling for £11,000.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

LiverpoolWorld checked out these claims on reselling site, Viagogo, and found single tickets to the Grand Final (Live TV Show) being sold for £9,440.