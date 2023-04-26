Sam Ryder was a game-changer for the UK at last year’s Eurovision - taking us from ‘nil points’ to runner up - but will he return for 2023’s contest in Liverpool?

With Eurovision 2023 just under two weeks away, fans of the event may be wondering if the legendary Sam Ryder will appear and perform at this year’s contest in Liverpool . The star proved a game-changer for the UK last year when he was crowned the competition’s runner-up with his smash hit “Spaceman”.

It marked a turnaround to say the least, as the UK had infamously scooped “nil points” in the Netherlands the year before. The UK’s shock position on the leaderboard also led to it stepping in to host the contest for the first time in 25 years on behalf of last year’s champions Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans will be pleased to know that Sam will indeed take to the Eurovision stage again during this year’s Grand Final. In fact, the pop singer said he “couldn’t wait to be back among the beautiful chaos of it all” and that it was an “honour to be invited back” for a second time.

The 33-year-old added that he was also looking forward to watching "the incredible artists perform this time around” while bringing the audience a “special performance” of his own. The show will also feature last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra along with Liverpool’s Sonia, who came second in 1993.

Sam Ryder performs at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several of Ukraine’s previous acts will also perform, including Ukraine’s 2021 entrants Go_A, the country’s Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala and Tina Karol and Verka Serduchka, who took part in 2006 and 2007. The acts will perform during the Eurovision Flag Parade of all 26 grand finalists and would treat viewers and audience members to a "new twist on their Eurovision entries weaved with British classics".