Published 22nd Mar 2023, 18:47 GMT

Eurovision in Liverpool is now just under two months away and the running order for the semi-finals of the competition have been revealed. The semi finals of Eurovision are set to take place in Liverpool on May 9 and May 11, with the final of the showpiece event set to take place on May 13.

In January, participating countries were randomly drawn into either the first or second half of the first or second-semi final at St George’s Hall. The running orders are based on that allocation draw and have been sequenced to create “the most exciting shows possible.”

The ‘big five’ of the competition, which includes England, Spain, France, Germany and Italy, will not perform in the semi-final. This is because the five nations automatically qualify for the final due to having the highest financial contributions in the competition.

The running order for the Grand Final will be decided by the producing broadcaster after the second semi final. The decision will be based on a draw that determines whether each qualifying country will participate in the first or second part of the Grand Final.

Eurovision Liverpool 2023: Semi-final 1 running order 

1. Norway - Alessandra  - Queen of Kings

2. Malta - The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)

3. Serbia  - Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

4. Latvia - Sudden Lights - Aijā

5. Portugal - Mimicat - Ai Coração

6. Ireland - Wild Youth - We Are One

7. Croatia - Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

8. Switzerland - Remo Forrer - Watergun

9. Israel - Noa Kirel - Unicorn

10. Moldova - Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna

11. Sweden - Loreen - Tattoo

12. Azerbaijan - TuralTuranX - Tell Me More

13. Czechia - Vesna - My Sister’s Crown

14. Netherlands - Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight

15. Finland - Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

The following countries will be voting in this Semi-Final:

  • France 
  • Germany 
  • Italy

Eurovision Liverpool 2023: Semi-final 2 running order 

1. Denmark - Reiley - Breaking My Heart

2. Armenia - Brunette - Future Lover

3. Romania - Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On)

4. Estonia - Alika - Bridges

5. Belgium - Gustaph - Because Of You

6. Cyprus - Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart

7. Iceland - Diljá - Power

8. Greece - Victor Vernicos - What They Say

9. Poland - Blanka - Solo

10. Slovenia - Joker Out - Carpe Diem

11. Georgia - Iru - Echo

12. San Marino - Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal

13. Austria - Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

14. Albania - Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

15. Lithuania - Monika Linkytė - Stay

16. Australia - Voyager - Promise

The following countries will be voting in this Semi-Final:

  • Spain
  • Ukraine 
  • United Kingdom
