The lineup for Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final in Liverpool is complete.

The lineup for this weekend’s Eurovision Grand Final is complete after the final ten acts booked their places following Thursday’s second semi-final at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Synth-rock band Voyager closed the show with a memorable performance for Australia that included electric guitars, plenty of long hair, pyrotechnics and a car on stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Six of the 16 acts failed to make it through but the Aussies did enough to book their place in the final along with the following countries:

🇦🇱 Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi – Duje

🇨🇾 Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou – Break A Broken Heart

🇪🇪 Estonia | Alika – Bridges

🇧🇪 Belgium | Gustaph – Because of You

🇦🇹 Austria | Teya & Salena – Who The Hell Is Edgar?

🇱🇹 Lithuania | Monika Linkytė – Stay

🇵🇱 Poland | Blanka – Solo

🇦🇺 Australia | Voyager – Promise

🇦🇲 Armenia | Brunette – Future Lover

🇸🇮 Slovenia | Joker Out – Carpe Diem

Eurovision favourites Sweden went through in a dramatic opening semi-final on Tuesday night as Loreen and her song Tattoo captured the imagination of the voting public.

There was heartache for Ireland’s Wild Youth, however, who were among the five acts eliminated from the 15-strong field by the voting public. The 10 countries who made it through to the grand final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

The twenty countries from the two semi-finals will be joined in the Saturday’s final at the M&S Bank Arena by Ukraine, who qualify as last year’s winners, plus France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK, who all go through as key contributors to the funding of Eurovision.

Advertisement

Advertisement