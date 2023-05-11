Register
Eurovision 2023 semi-final 2: Competing countries, start time and what to expect

Sixteen countries compete for the ten remaining places in the Grand Final.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 11th May 2023, 13:10 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:12 BST

The second semi-final of Eurovision 2023 takes place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday night with ten places up for grabs in the song contest’s Grand Final this weekend.

Favourites Sweden went through in a dramatic opening semi-final on Tuesday night as Loreen and her song Tattoo captured the imagination of the voting public.

Tonight, 16 countries - Denmark, Armenia, Romania, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Iceland, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, San Marino, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia - will take to the stage to tray and wina place i the final but six will miss out.

The semi-final is due to begin around 8pm and will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina. You can follow all the day’s build up and live action here with us.

Eurovision 2023 semi-final two - live

13:16 BSTUpdated 13:23 BST

Semi-final One result

Singer Loreen representing Sweden performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesSinger Loreen representing Sweden performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
Singer Loreen representing Sweden performs during the first semi-final of the 2023 Eurovision Song contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Sweden’s Loreen provided the standout performance in the first Eurovision semi-final at the M&S Arena on Tuesday night and safely booked a place in the Grand Final.

There was heartache for Ireland’s Wild Youth, however, who were among the five acts eliminated from the 15-strong field by the voting public.

The 10 countries who made it through to the grand final were Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czechia, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

They join Ukraine, who qualify as last year’s winners, plus France, Spain, Germany, Italy and the UK who go through as key contributors to funding Eurovision.

Netherlands, Malta, Latvia and Azerbaijan joined Ireland in going out of the competition.

