Sixteen countries compete for the ten remaining places in the Grand Final.

The second semi-final of Eurovision 2023 takes place at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Thursday night with ten places up for grabs in the song contest’s Grand Final this weekend.

Favourites Sweden went through in a dramatic opening semi-final on Tuesday night as Loreen and her song Tattoo captured the imagination of the voting public.

Tonight, 16 countries - Denmark, Armenia, Romania, Estonia, Belgium, Cyprus, Iceland, Greece, Poland, Slovenia, Georgia, San Marino, Austria, Albania, Lithuania and Australia - will take to the stage to tray and wina place i the final but six will miss out.

The semi-final is due to begin around 8pm and will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina. You can follow all the day’s build up and live action here with us.