The world’s biggest Eurovision fan club is polishing its dancing shoes as it prepares to host Liverpool’s official Eurovision party next year.

The OGAE (Organisation Générale des Amateurs de l’Eurovision) - which is made up of 42 fan clubs from across the world - has announced that it is bringing its EuroClub to Camp and Furnace.

Acting as the city’s official party venue, it is set to attract thousands of fans who will descend on Liverpool in May 2023.

The EuroClub is a key part of the wider city offer around Eurovision which also includes the Eurovision Village, Cultural Festival and other event venues - more details of which will be announced in the coming months.

The EuroClub will take over the Baltic Triangle venue for nine nights – from Friday 5 to Saturday 13 May – and as well as some dancefloor action each evening, the venue will also play host to special events and gatherings which will celebrate the competing nations.

Liverpool’s Assistant Mayor and Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Harry Doyle, said: “The EuroClub is renowned as the official party venue for all things Eurovision and it’s great it is taking over such a fantastic city centre venue.

“It will form a key part of Liverpool’s host city offer, complementing the fan village and all the other exciting Eurovision activity we hope to see businesses and organisations stage across the region.

“Plans are really gathering momentum and we know fans are desperate to be part of the city’s Eurovision experience, so the EuroClub is another exciting marker in our journey and we’re sure tickets will prove massively popular when they go on sale in the new year.”