The final is due to take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday.

The rehearsals for Saturday’s Eurovision Grand Final are underway at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and one act certainly made an impression.

The stage was engulfed in flames when Andrew Lambrou, representing Cyprus, performed his emotional ballad Break A Broken Heart on Friday. The pyrotechnics and laser projections were all part of the elaborate staging that is part and parcel of the Song Contest.

