The rehearsals for Saturday’s Eurovision Grand Final are underway at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and one act certainly made an impression.
The stage was engulfed in flames when Andrew Lambrou, representing Cyprus, performed his emotional ballad Break A Broken Heart on Friday. The pyrotechnics and laser projections were all part of the elaborate staging that is part and parcel of the Song Contest.
Lambrou made it through to the Grand Final after capturing the imagination of the voting public in Thursday’s semi-Final 2 and will be hoping to turn up the heat again on Saturday.