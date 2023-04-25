Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
12 minutes ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
17 minutes ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
19 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
19 hours ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
20 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer

Eurovision’s impact on wellbeing, cultural legacy and the economy in Liverpool

“It’s going to be something the city needs, really. Something to look forward to.”

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 25th Apr 2023, 07:11 BST

Eurovision isn’t just about douze points, fabulous outfits and catchy tunes. A series of evaluation studies are taking place to determine the social impact of the Song Contest – which is being hosted by Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine – on wellbeing, cultural legacy and the economy.

Four separate studies will look at the impact on the Liverpool City Region and across the whole of the UK, including on residents. The research will then help the city in the development of hosting other events of this scale.

Liverpool will be hosting a series of performances, celebrations and cultural events across the city and at the Eurovision Village on Pier Head in the run up to the Grand Final at the M&S Arena on 13 May as hundreds of thousands of visitors descend on the city.

Most Popular

We’ve been out on the streets to gauge the feeling among locals and to find out what you think about Liverpool’s role in hosting the event.

Jodie tells us what she thinks of EurovisionJodie tells us what she thinks of Eurovision
Jodie tells us what she thinks of Eurovision

Jodie said: "I’m really excited for Eurovision. It’s going to be something the city needs, really. Something to look forward to."

Phillip tells us what he thinks of EurovisionPhillip tells us what he thinks of Eurovision
Phillip tells us what he thinks of Eurovision

Phillip said: "It’s an absolutely amazing experience, Eurovision it’s so much fun - it’s just fun, fun, fun, and there is no better place than Liverpool to have it because Liverpool is just a fun, fun city."

Norma tells us what she thinks of EurovisionNorma tells us what she thinks of Eurovision
Norma tells us what she thinks of Eurovision

Norma said: "Fantastic, absolutely fantastic. It couldn’t come to a better place."

  • To see the full feature, watch the video at the top of this page.
Related topics:WellbeingResearchersOpportunityResidentsEurovision