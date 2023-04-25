Eurovision isn’t just about douze points, fabulous outfits and catchy tunes. A series of evaluation studies are taking place to determine the social impact of the Song Contest – which is being hosted by Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine – on wellbeing, cultural legacy and the economy.
Four separate studies will look at the impact on the Liverpool City Region and across the whole of the UK, including on residents. The research will then help the city in the development of hosting other events of this scale.
Liverpool will be hosting a series of performances, celebrations and cultural events across the city and at the Eurovision Village on Pier Head in the run up to the Grand Final at the M&S Arena on 13 May as hundreds of thousands of visitors descend on the city.
We’ve been out on the streets to gauge the feeling among locals and to find out what you think about Liverpool’s role in hosting the event.
Jodie said: "I’m really excited for Eurovision. It’s going to be something the city needs, really. Something to look forward to."
Phillip said: "It’s an absolutely amazing experience, Eurovision it’s so much fun - it’s just fun, fun, fun, and there is no better place than Liverpool to have it because Liverpool is just a fun, fun city."
Norma said: "Fantastic, absolutely fantastic. It couldn’t come to a better place."
- To see the full feature, watch the video at the top of this page.