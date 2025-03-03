Controversial Bramley-Moore Dock parking zone to be changed after uproar

Liverpool City Council has announced several changes to a controversial parking zone surrounding Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The new parking zone, introduced under an Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO), went live two weeks ago today (on Monday, February 17) to coincide with Everton FC’s inaugural test match at the impressive waterfront stadium.

The focus of the parking zone covers the area within a 30-minute walk of Everton Stadium, which is serviced by the city’s historic “Dock Road”, and encompasses the surrounding Ten Streets district, into the city centre and up to Great Homer Street in Everton.

Liverpool City Council says the overall aim of the measure is to “reduce congestion, improve air quality, safety and journey times to and from the stadium”, however it has faced criticism from residents and businesses, with the nearby Blackstock Market venue previously stating the local business community is “at breaking point”.

Everton have built a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley Moore Dock. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Now, after receiving feedback from businesses and residents in the city’s North Docks community, as well as initial findings from that historic event, the local authority will implement changes to its operation. The proposed amendments include:

Applications for more than 10 business permits will be accepted on a case-by-case basis. Note: Business permits cost £50 each. Resident and visitor permits are free.

Safety-focussed enforcement of the zone on the second stadium test event, on Sunday, 23 March. (This will allow more time for businesses and residents to apply for permits and for the Council to investigate the level of appropriate enforcement during events.)

The one-hour limited waiting restriction will be extended to two hours, where possible.

Permit parking will be introduced in the Pumpfields area (i.e. the Blackstock Street, Paul Street, Pall Mall and Chisenhale Street areas.)

The process to modify the ETRO to implement these initial recommendations (including new signage) will begin to be enacted within the next three months.

In response to feedback from businesses, the council will also explore the scope for on-street pay and display parking bays in key locations to identify options, where possible, for longer-stay parking. A further series of improvements, identified from the first test event, will also now be implemented, including:

A review of the event traffic management plan on road closures ahead of the second test event. This is to ensure closures are enacted and communicated more effectively.

Improvements to Street Lighting on walking routes to and from the stadium.

Improved pedestrian wayfinding signage between Sandhills station and City Centre stations and the stadium.

Temporary signage to shuttle bus and taxi rank locations.

Following the amendments, the council’s Highways team will continue to monitor the impact of the ETRO to determine whether this has positively assisted businesses, visitors, and public opinion and if other amendments are required.

Cllr Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “Since the Experimental Parking Zone went live on the day of Everton’s first test event, the Council has been listening to all the feedback and analysing what we can do to make improvements.

“We understand the concerns being raised by businesses, residents and fans and we’ve wasted no time in assessing the necessary amendments that can be introduced as quickly as possible.

“The measures that can be amended to alleviate concerns on issues like waiting times and number of permits will be considered as a priority. The major concerns from the first event around road closures and street lighting are also being addressed to ensure they are remedied by the second test event at the end of March.

“We are also working closely with colleagues at the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Merseytravel and Merseyrail on their plans for public transport provision and we are in in active dialogue with them and Everton to ensure changes and improvements are made.”

People can have their say on the ETRO public consultation by going to: www.liverpool.gov.uk/bramleymooreETRO.