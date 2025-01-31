Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Author Bob Waterhouse uncovers the dark history of Everton Football Club's new grounds in a new book.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book is believed to be the first of its kind to examine the links between slavery and the origins of the club.

Retired teacher, Bob Waterhouse, told LiverpoolWorld: “John Bramley Moore, at the time of the Docks opening, was chairman of the Liverpool Docks and Harbour Board. He later went on to be Lord Mayor of the city and eventually a Conservative MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was very coy about his slavery links. It was not something 30 or 40 years after the abolition of slavery that was designed to forward his political career. Publicly he had a very respectable non-slaving image.”

Everton Football Club is set to acknowledge the history of slavery at Bramley Moore Dock with a lasting memorial on the site of the club's new stadium. In 2021 a source from Everton told LiverpoolWorld what happened across Liverpool, in terms of slavery, should not be airbrushed out of the city.

Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in Liverpool.

It's not just this new chapter of the club's story which has links to the transatlantic slave trade. Everton has historic ties with slavery through some of its earliest patrons.

Bob explained: “When Everton as a football club were getting off the ground, they needed money and there were various feelers put out to rich bigwigs in the city and, not surprisingly for a city that as you said before based its wealth on slavery, many of these bigwigs were the relatives of people who in the past had major connections with the slave trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool's ships carried around one and a half million enslaved Africans and the city grew rich on the back of trading enslaved people. Though Britain's slave trade came to an end in 1807, the city's connections with slavery continued through cotton and other trades that were dependent on slave labour for much of the 19th century.

Watch the full video above to see our interview with Bob Waterhouse.