Dark history of Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium revealed in new book
The book is believed to be the first of its kind to examine the links between slavery and the origins of the club.
Retired teacher, Bob Waterhouse, told LiverpoolWorld: “John Bramley Moore, at the time of the Docks opening, was chairman of the Liverpool Docks and Harbour Board. He later went on to be Lord Mayor of the city and eventually a Conservative MP.
“He was very coy about his slavery links. It was not something 30 or 40 years after the abolition of slavery that was designed to forward his political career. Publicly he had a very respectable non-slaving image.”
Everton Football Club is set to acknowledge the history of slavery at Bramley Moore Dock with a lasting memorial on the site of the club's new stadium. In 2021 a source from Everton told LiverpoolWorld what happened across Liverpool, in terms of slavery, should not be airbrushed out of the city.
It's not just this new chapter of the club's story which has links to the transatlantic slave trade. Everton has historic ties with slavery through some of its earliest patrons.
Bob explained: “When Everton as a football club were getting off the ground, they needed money and there were various feelers put out to rich bigwigs in the city and, not surprisingly for a city that as you said before based its wealth on slavery, many of these bigwigs were the relatives of people who in the past had major connections with the slave trade.
Liverpool's ships carried around one and a half million enslaved Africans and the city grew rich on the back of trading enslaved people. Though Britain's slave trade came to an end in 1807, the city's connections with slavery continued through cotton and other trades that were dependent on slave labour for much of the 19th century.
