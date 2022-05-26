Merseyside Police said the force has a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to tackling football violence.

An Everton fan has been given a five-year football banning order after headbutting a police officer and invading the pitch during a Merseyside derby.

Alan Wiltshire, 31, from Anfield, who was convicted of pitch encroachment and assault of an emergency worker, was also given a community order with rehabilitation activity and unpaid work requirement.

Merseyside Police said the incident happened during the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park on December 1 last year when Wiltshire jumped over the hoardings at the Lower Gwladys Street stand and headbutted a police officer, causing bruising to his face.

Superintendent Paddy Kelly said: “This type of behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Police officers and stewards are there to assist in keeping people safe and ensure that big public events such as football matches can run smoothly.

“Merseyside Police takes a zero tolerance approach when it comes to tackling football violence and we will do everything within our powers to bring the people responsible for behaviour such as this to justice.”