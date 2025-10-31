Everton FC reveal stunning new feature at Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton Football Club has revealed plans for a new fan feature at Hill Dickinson Stadium celebrating both the club’s new home and the maritime heritage of the Liverpool docklands.

Fans will be able to become part of Everton’s modern history, by featuring on a personalised granite stone within the new ‘The Dock Lines’ installation on the Budweiser Plaza.

Set within the restored railway tracks that once helped power the city’s global shipping trade network, The Dock Lines will see thousands of engraved stones laid within approximately 400 square metres of track closest to the Regent Road Wall.

The final design will pay homage to the famous Archibald Leitch criss-cross truss pattern, an iconic feature of Goodison Park, symbolising how Everton’s past and future are forever connected.

During the 19th century, the rail tracks were the lifeblood of Liverpool’s docks, carrying coal, food, cotton and clothing across the docks and beyond.

With thousands of stones set to form part of The Dock Lines, the installation offers supporters around the world a unique way to celebrate their connection to Everton - or to honour relatives who once worked on the docks.

The initiative is being delivered by Intaglio Creative, the team behind the Everton Way installation at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Stones are available to purchase online at evertondocklines.com in a range of sizes and designs. Stones start at £49. General sale begins at 10.00am on Tuesday (November 4), with priority for Season Ticket, Premium, and Forever Blue+ Members opening yesterday (October 30).

Supporters can also purchase a replica stone in an Everton-branded display box and a personalised A4 certificate of authentication.