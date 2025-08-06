Everton becomes first Premier League club with Living Wage pension accreditation

Everton has become the first Premier League team to receive the Living Wage Foundation’s Living Pension accreditation.

The club was accredited as a Living Wage employer back in 2016 and has now become the first to receive a Living Pension accreditation.

Dubbed the People’s Club, Everton says it is of “vital importance” that all employees are paid fairly, enjoy a wide range of valued benefits and are able to look forward to a comfortable retirement.

Chief Tax and People Officer Alison Haynes added: "The Club has for many years made pension contributions on behalf of our people which are considerably in excess of the auto-enrolment requirements. Now with the support of our new owners, The Friedkin Group, we are able to take this further step to improve the lives in retirement of our valued colleagues.”

Director of the Living Wage Foundation Katherine Chapman added: "We are delighted that Everton is leading the way as a responsible employer by becoming the first Premier League Club to sign up to the Living Pension.

“Just as the real Living Wage ensures workers can meet their everyday needs today, the Living Pension helps them plan for a retirement where they can live with dignity and security. By signing up to the Living Pension, Everton, as a prominent football club is sending a powerful message that everyone should have a decent standard of living now and in the future.”