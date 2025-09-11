Everton's 'impressive' new Hill Dickinson Stadium shortlisted for 'Oscars' of engineering

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Everton’s sparkling new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been shortlisted for a prestigious award, dubbed “the Oscars of Engineering”.

The 2025 Structural Awards celebrate global projects that demonstrate “exceptional innovation, sustainability and social impact” with the shortlist featuring 34 projects from around the globe.

The judging panel evaluate entries against four core attributes: Planet (environmental impact), People (social value), Process (technical innovation) and Profession (collaboration and advocacy).

The 52,888-capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium was delivered by Buro Happold and officially hosted its first Premier League match last month. The construction required infilling the existing dock to create a platform to build on and its material palette reflects the area’s maritime heritage.

Everton Hill Dickinson Stadium.placeholder image
Everton Hill Dickinson Stadium. | Mark Thomas via Structural Awards 2025

Judges commended its thoughtful construction processes and said its place on the shortlist was recognition of truly responsible engineering.

The judges continued: “A new home for Everton FC that combines precision engineering with care for its surroundings. Modern digital tools and manufacturing techniques brought the striking curved ‘barrel’ roof to life and seamlessly connected it to the stands.

“From protecting marine life and avoiding silt removal to involving the local community, the project shows how thoughtful construction processes can create a stadium that is both impressive and responsible.”

The full shortlist can be found here.

