Everton's 'impressive' new Hill Dickinson Stadium shortlisted for 'Oscars' of engineering
The 2025 Structural Awards celebrate global projects that demonstrate “exceptional innovation, sustainability and social impact” with the shortlist featuring 34 projects from around the globe.
The judging panel evaluate entries against four core attributes: Planet (environmental impact), People (social value), Process (technical innovation) and Profession (collaboration and advocacy).
The 52,888-capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium was delivered by Buro Happold and officially hosted its first Premier League match last month. The construction required infilling the existing dock to create a platform to build on and its material palette reflects the area’s maritime heritage.
Judges commended its thoughtful construction processes and said its place on the shortlist was recognition of truly responsible engineering.
The judges continued: “A new home for Everton FC that combines precision engineering with care for its surroundings. Modern digital tools and manufacturing techniques brought the striking curved ‘barrel’ roof to life and seamlessly connected it to the stands.
“From protecting marine life and avoiding silt removal to involving the local community, the project shows how thoughtful construction processes can create a stadium that is both impressive and responsible.”
The full shortlist can be found here.