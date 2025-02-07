Everton Stadium: Video shows fan zone at Sandhills station ahead of test events
A video shows a new fan zone at Sandhills station, ahead of Everton’s first season at the club’s new Bramley Moore Dock stadium.
Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, has said the fan zone will prioritise fan safety and ensure quick and reliable travel.
He added that at least 12 services will run through Sandhills every hour on a match day.
Posting on X, Steve Rotheram said: “I know a lot of people have questions about the new fan zone at Sandhills station ahead of the opening of Everton Stadium later this year.
“Rest assured we've been listening to feedback from fans, and we're working to make sure it is a smooth and safe experience for everyone.”
Football Match Parking Zone
A ‘Football Match Parking Zone’ will also be introduced around Everton Stadium.
The new parking zone requirements include:
- New resident parking areas
- New taxi ranks
- New match day bus stands
- New parking restrictions
- New hours of operation for existing parking zones for the Great Homer Street area
- New hours of operation for existing parking zones for the Ten Streets and Love Lane areas
- New industrial parking zone south of Boundary Street
- New industrial parking zone north of Boundary Street
The first test event at Everton Stadium will take place on February 17, with 10,000 supporters to attend.
A second test event will be held in late March or early April, and a third test event is scheduled for later in the 2024/25 season.