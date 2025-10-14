Everton are celebrating a “special milestone” after 165 brave supporters spent a memorable night under the stars at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Blues participated in Everton in the Community’s (EitC) first-ever ‘Stadium Sleepout’ at the new grounds on October 10, with all funds raised from the event supporting the 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' (HIWTHI) programme, which provides vital support to vulnerable young people at risk of homelessness.

Last year’s final Goodison Sleepout raised a record-breaking £150,000 for HIWTHI.

This year’s sleepout saw participants set up their sleeping spaces on the concourse and visit EitC’s 'One Stop Shop' to learn more about the charity’s wide range of community programmes and services.

Supporters were treated to a warm evening snack and a hearty breakfast in the morning - provided by Aramark - while Castore donated 200 training tops for all guests to take home as a souvenir.

Reflecting on the success of the event, EitC CEO Sue Gregory said, “Our first Stadium Sleepout at the new ground marks a truly special milestone for Everton in the Community.

“It was inspiring to see so many supporters come together, braving the cold night to stand in solidarity with young people facing homelessness.

“Nights like this remind us of what makes the Everton Family so unique – compassion, unity and an unwavering commitment to our community.”

Everton in the Community added that though the Club has moved to a new home, it remains deeply rooted in the heart of L4, “continuing to build on Everton’s strong community legacy and providing ongoing support to local residents and the wider community”.

If you would still like to contribute to the Stadium Sleepout fundraising efforts, visit the JustGiving page here.