The takeover of Everton Football Club is “quite a Christmas present” for the blue half of the Liverpool City Region, according to the area’s Mayor.

It has been confirmed this morning that the Friedkin Group has completed its acquisition of the Toffees after coming back to the table in Autumn.

It draws a line under a protracted takeover saga for the Premier League club and brings to an end the eight-year tenure of Farhad Moshiri at Goodison Park. Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram – himself a Liverpool fan – has spoken publicly of the need for stability at EFC and defended the club amid the shocking points deductions incurred last season.

Reacting to the news of the takeover, Mr Rotheram said the takeover would hopefully herald a brighter future for the club ahead of a monumental year. He said: “Quite a Christmas present for the blue half of the Liverpool City Region. Everton are part of the fabric of English football. This new era is great news for the club, fans and our wider region.

“Hopefully this allows them to turn the page and look forward to a brighter 2025.” The news of the takeover comes days before an expected completion of the construction phase of the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

Dan Friedkin and Goodison Park. | Getty Images

The deal received the necessary regulatory approvals from the Premier League, Women’s Professional Leagues Limited, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority. The transaction was finalised following an agreement between Farhad Moshiri’s Blue Heaven Holdings (BHH) and Roundhouse Capital Holdings Limited, an entity within The Friedkin Group for the sale of BHH’s majority stake in the club.

The deal was confirmed by the Blues and the Premier League this morning. Work is already underway to prepare for life when Everton leave Goodison Park to complete their move to Bramley-Moore in 2025, now under new ownership.

Both Liverpool Council and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority are bringing about significant changes to the area’s transport network, including upgrades at Sandhills train station and the introduction of a residents’ parking scheme around the wider area of the stadium. There are hopes a new Glider-style bus system could be implemented alongside specialised bus routes by the time the stadium welcomes EURO 2028.