Everton's second test event at Bramley-Moore Dock stadium draws over 25,000 fans, marking a significant milestone for the club.

Everton FC has described the second test event at its new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium as a “resounding success” and a “significant milestone” for the club.

Everton Under-21s beat Bolton Wanderers B 1-0 at Sunday’s event, which was designed to assess various operational aspects of the stadium and saw more than 25,000 fans experience the matchday facilities, ticketing, stewarding, and service operations.

After the success of the first test event in February welcomed more than 10,000 people to the stadium, this event was the first time that fan engagement activity was held in the expansive Plaza.

The city’s newest piece of public realm lays in the shadow of Everton Stadium and played host to live music, entertainment and an expanded range of English, Greek, Indian and Italian street food, as well as soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Working in partnership with Aramark, Evertonians were able to sample a test menu, which included salt and pepper chicken, loaded sausage rolls, hotdogs and a Club-branded toffee doughnut on the concourses.

A key part of the event was the testing of the stadium’s evacuation procedures, which will enable Everton to obtain a safety licence for the 52,888-capacity waterfront venue. Matchgoers were evacuated after the 65th minute.

Colin Chong, Everton’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, said: “This was a hugely important step in our transition to Everton Stadium, and we are delighted with how the stadium and our protocols handled the increase in capacity.

“Following the first test event we received a lot of positive feedback on the matchday experience elements and the food offer, while we also took on board some learnings from an operational perspective. We will continue to engage with local authorities, city stakeholders and fan groups about the long-term travel plan, through the Transport Working Group.”

He added: “Today we’ve been able to continue testing key operational areas that will be a crucial step as we aim to deliver a world-class matchday experience.

Merseyrail also celebrated the success of the test event, with a spokesperson noting “a smooth and efficient journey experience for those attending the event”.

They added: “Despite some busy trains on the Hunts Cross line and a trespasser on the tracks in the Seaforth area causing some minor disruption, the plan put in place, as part of the wider transportation strategy, for the event worked well.”

Further details on a final test event will be provided in the coming months.