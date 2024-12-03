With just a matter of months remaining before Everton make the move from Goodison Park to their new home on the banks of the River Mersey, plans have been unveiled for the future of one of the most famous pubs in the shadow of the grand old lady.

Liverpool Council has received a planning application for the Winslow on Goodison Road to be converted into a 26-bed guest house.

The Winslow Hotel is arguably Everton’s most famous matchday pub, situated opposite the main stand. Known as the People’s Pub, it was voted the best match-day pub for Toffees in 2017 and actually outdates the club’s stay in Walton, having been built before the Blues took root.

The last stop for the Blues on the journey into the cauldrons of Goodison, the Winslow is as much a landmark as it is an alehouse. Walking down Goodison Road on a match day you’ll see swathes of people packed in and out and the atmosphere builds to kick-off.

As the curtain draws on the 133-year-old ground opposite, plans are being formulated for the site when the final whistle blows in May. According to documents made public by the city council, it is proposed a series of amendments will be made to convert the pub into a 26-bed guest house. A total of 16 rooms will be situated across two floors. This will include repurposing the existing bar and function rooms.

The Winslow, Everton. | The Winslow

The conversion to a hotel will be a new lease of life for the pub, which was forced to close its doors in 2012 owing to financial difficulties. It had been the home of Everton Supporters (Goodison) Club since 1995 and reopened under new management in March 2014.

Over the years, the location known as the People’s Pub – in reference to the People’s Club moniker bestowed by former manager David Moyes – has changed hands and welcomed club legends through its doors including Dave Hickson and Brian Labone. During the early 2000s, another former captain, the late Kevin Campbell called in to the establishment after a poor home performance.

After his side took a pasting, Super Kev took it upon himself to apologise to fans and buy a round of drinks. It is not known when the plans will be considered by Liverpool Council but it is expected a decision will be made in the New Year.