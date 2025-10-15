Everton’s move to their brand new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey has been heralded as “probably the most successful in the Premier League.”

In August, after 133 years at Goodison Park, the Toffees played their first home game outside of L4 in a 2-0 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

After a series of test events earlier this year, the club is now calling the 52,769 ground home with both the men’s and women’s first teams playing matches at the new venue. The move away from Walton was one long in the making for Everton after a host of false dawns including designs for Walton Hall Park and Kirkby falling by the wayside.

Reflecting on the club’s start to life in its new home, Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council, spoke effusively on how the Blues had transitioned away from their historic former digs to their new riverside site. Speaking on a BBC Radio Merseyside phone-in, Cllr Robinson said the Toffees had set an example for other clubs considering moving to a new stadium.

He said: “I actually think Everton’s move to Bramley-Moore, or Hill Dickinson Stadium to give it its full title, thus far has probably been the most successful stadium move I can think of in the Premier League and the wider EFL when you look at how it’s reacted for the club and supporters.” Responding to a query about road closures around the stadium, Cllr Robinson said plenty had been learned in the months following the ground’s opening for test events in February and the subsequent Premier League fixtures.

He said: “We’ve tweaked a number of ways in which the closures have worked. Working closely with the club because the closures get put in by their contractors and making sure they’re put in place at the right time.”

Cllr Robinson said some closures had to be implemented around the test events earlier than first anticipated and felt public transport had “worked well thus far” around Hill Dickinson Stadium. He added: “Everyone’s getting used to things like going through new turnstiles, little bits that when it’s new, takes a while.

“After you’ve gone four or five times, it’s second nature isn’t it?” The ground move has not been without its pinch points.

The local authority faced a clash with business owners before the stadium opened officially over the installation of a new parking zone around the footprint of the new arena. A scheme limiting parking was paused and reinstated after protracted negotiations and a backlash from those living and working around the docklands.