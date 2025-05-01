Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sefton Council wants your thoughts on how Everton Stadium could shape a nearby town.

Sefton Council has launched a new survey to gather views on how Everton Football Club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock could help transform Bootle.

The new 52,888- capacity Everton Stadium is expected to bring increased visitor numbers to the area and the council is keen to explore how Bootle can benefit from this opportunity. According to Sefton Council, the town has already seen a significant increase in footfall from the two recent test matches.

Last spring, Everton Football Club agreed to work with the local authority to improve transport between the borough and the club’s new grounds.

The council noted that public transport links would be the focus of the collaboration along with active travel, parking and leisure opportunities both around the new stadium and in Bootle town centre.

A general view taken with a drone of Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. | Mark Seddon/Everton FC

The new survey seeks the views of local businesses on a range of these topics, including shuttle and bus services, business growth potential, increased footfall and spending on matchdays, and wider impacts on Bootle’s growing Salt and Tar event programme.

The council is encouraging local businesses of all sizes and sectors to take part in the survey. The insights gathered will help inform future planning and investment decisions, ensuring Bootle is well-placed to benefit from increased activity and investment linked to the stadium.

Cllr Marion Atkinson, Leader of Sefton Council, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to shape Bootle’s future and ensure we make the most of the opportunities the new Everton stadium brings. From transport links to economic growth, we want to hear from our businesses on what would help them thrive and how we can create a vibrant and welcoming town centre."

The survey is open now and can be accessed online until Friday, May 30 here.