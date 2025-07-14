The prospect of major events such as gigs and boxing shows being held at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium has moved a significant step closer.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a little over a month’s time, four years after securing the right to build a brand new home, the Blues will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion in their first competitive fixture at their new 52,769-capacity ground at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Before then, a third and final preparation fixture will take place on August 9 as the Toffees host Roma – also owned by The Friedkin Group. It will be the first time David Moyes’ first team squad will turn out at their new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, the new home of Everton Football Club. | Getty Images

The men’s side has left Goodison Park after 133 years, signing off with a 2-0 win in their final game in May. Much was made of the new stadium’s ability to generate revenue by hosting major music events like Anfield has this summer and in previous years.

Dua Lipa, Lana del Rey, Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift have all held sold-out shows in L4 with the Blues hoping to bring huge names to the banks of the Mersey in future. The club is moving forward with a licence application to the city council in a bid to make the shows a reality.

A bid has been lodged with the council for a premises licence that would allow for the performance of live and recorded music, dance or entertainment of a similar nature. The application seeks a 3am limit but added: “In the stadium bowl the above entertainment will cease at 23:00 in line with the general licensing hours and conditions offered.

“Any later entertainment would be inside the stadium building if included in the event management plan.” For any boxing or wrestling shows planned, an application has been lodged to operate up until 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcohol during these occasions could be sold up until 3am under the licence applied for, if granted by the city council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee. A terminal hour of 3.30am is also sought.

A date has yet to be confirmed for the proposals to go before council officials. Earlier this month, the club announced it was now taking bookings for non-matchday events including conferences, trade shows and exhibitions.

In a statement, Everton said it would host “outdoor concerts and events from 2025 and beyond.” Events will also be held in The Plaza; an outdoor space with capacity for up to 17,000 guests, which offers a versatile canvas for large-scale events.