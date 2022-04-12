Ex-England schoolboy footballer, 20, dies after being struck by an Audi

Prescot Cables officials, players and fans are reeling from the death of one of their former stars.

Sam Harding played for Knowsley side Prescot Cables. Image: Cheshire Police

A young footballer has sadly died after being struck by an Audi at a ‘car meet’ in Warrington.

One-time England schoolboy international Sam Harding, who played for Prescot Cables in the 2019-2020 season, was in a collision with a black Audi S3 at Kingsland Grange on Sunday night, police said.

The 20-year-old from Stockport was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man from Leeds was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Harding’s family described him as a ‘sweet angel and a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to many.’

Ashton Athletic chairman Jimmy Whyte, where Sam spent time, said everyone at the club was ‘devastated.’

“Sam was only at our club for one season and was a huge factor in our improved form since his arrival,” he said.

“He was a quiet, well-mannered young man and will be sorely missed by everyone.”