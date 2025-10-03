An ex-Liverpool city councillor has been charged with harassment after a woman was sent ‘offensive insults and threats’.

Gerard Woodhouse, 62, previously represented County ward in north Liverpool and served as a Labour councillor between 2010 and 2022. Following a selection process at the end of 2022, Mr Woodhouse was told he would not be allowed to stand for the Labour Party again in the local elections.

He subsequently launched an appeal against that decision – which was dismissed – and despite suggestions he would run as an independent, he has not been elected since. In a new development, Merseyside Police confirmed earlier today (September 30) that Mr Woodhouse has been charged with ‘harassment without violence’.

Police confirmed this was the end result of an ‘extensive investigation’ after reports a woman was sent cards containing ‘insults and threats’. A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “Detectives investigating reported harassment towards a woman have charged a Liverpool man.

“We received reports that between October 2023 and August this year, a woman was sent multiple cards in the post with offensive insults and threats made towards her. Following an extensive investigation a man was arrested in August in connection with the offence.

“Gerrard Woodhouse, 62 years, of Mayfair Close in Anfield, has now been charged with harassment without violence. He has been conditionally bailed and will next appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday 24 October.”