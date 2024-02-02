Faces of Brianna Ghey's killers as they are finally named

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The killers of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey have been pictured and named for the first time as they are sentenced for the murder at Manchester Crown Court.

Brianna was stabbed 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back after being lured to a park in Warrington by her attackers on 11 February 2023.

Her 16-year-old assailants were only known as Girl X and Boy Y, due to laws granting children anonymity in court. However, due to the 'exceptional case' Justice Amanda Yip has lifted reporting restrictions and the two can now be identified as Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe.

The two were aged 15 when they murdered Brianna in a 'frenzied and ferocious' attack with a hunting knife after hatching their 'disturbing' plan. Brianna was found by two dog walkers in Linear Park, Culcheth.

Following their conviction on December 20, judge Mrs Justice Yip agreed to lift anonymity when the pair were sentenced. Those proceedings are due to start at Manchester Crown Court around 10am on Friday.

Despite neither being in trouble with the police before, and both being intelligent and "high-functioning," the pair had planned her murder for weeks, and detectives even found a handwritten murder plan. The hunting knife was found in the boy’s bedroom, with traces of Brianna’s blood.

Jenkinson had previously developed an interest in serial killers, and made notes on their methods and enjoyed 'dark fantasies' around killing and torture. She said she never intended any of the fantasies to become reality.

During a trial at Manchester Crown Court, they denied murder and each blamed the other for the killing. Both said their backs were turned when the other one suddenly began stabbing Brianna.